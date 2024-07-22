100-Word Insight: BJP MLAs ‘Upset’ with Majhi’s Gesture

Odisha CM Mohan Majhi frequently rushing to Naveen Niwas, has not gone well with BJP MLAs. Jayanarayan Mishra raised the issue at party’s legislature party meeting. And, almost all MLAs backed him.

The MLAs are of view that by doing so, the CM is enhancing the stature of LoP Naveen Patnaik and making him publicly relevant.

But, who is instructing or suggesting Mohan Majhi to do such act? Is there any attempt to malign or undermine his stature? From ‘Biju Babu’ name change fiasco to CM’s visit to Naveen Niwas, the political drama in the last 24 hours suggests so.