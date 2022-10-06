Ex cop behind Thailand nursery shooting kills self and family

TNI Bureau: More than 35 people, including at least 23 children, were killed Thursday in a shooting at a childcare centre in the northwest of the Thailand.

A former cop armed with a gun and a knife stormed a nursery in northeast Thailand on Thursday, shooting dead at least 35 people including children before killing himself and his family, police said.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

The attacker, armed with a shotgun, a pistol and a knife, opened fire on the childcare centre in Nong Bua Lam Phu province at about 12:30 pm (0530 GMT) before fleeing the scene in a vehicle, the police added.

The 34-year-old gunman, who was dismissed from duties for illicit drug use, then killed himself, his wife and his child while a large-scale manhunt was underway in Nong Bua Lamphu, 333 miles north-north-east of Bangkok, as per reports.