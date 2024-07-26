Naveen seeks Mamata’s help to ensure smooth supply of Potatoes to Odisha

By Sagarika Satapathy
Mamata Banerjee Naveen Patnaik
File Pic

TNI Bureau: At a time when the consumers in Odisha are grappling with potato price rise, Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Assembly, Naveen Patnaik on Friday urged West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to ensure smooth transportation of potato.

In a letter to West Bengal CM, the former Chief Minister said, “Potatoes are an essential item for the people of Odisha. Due to the rains, there has been a short supply of potatoes in Odisha market, resulting in an artificial price hike adding to the sufferings of the common person”.

Naveen Patnaik therefore sought personal intervention of Mamata Banerjee about long queues of trucks loaded with potatoes that are waiting at Odisha-Bengal border, requesting her to ensure smooth supply of potatoes to Odisha.

