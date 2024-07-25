Odisha Govt undertakes New Initiatives in Budget 2024-25
Bhubaneswar: In the Budget for 2024-25, the Odisha Government has announced seven new initiatives aimed at enhancing various sectors, including healthcare, agriculture, renewable energy, and cultural preservation.
- One of the key highlights is the Subhadra Jojana, which has been allocated ₹10,000 crore. This initiative aims to empower women and promote their socio-economic development.
- In a bid to improve rural infrastructure, ₹10 crore has been set aside for the Solar-based Street Light at GPS project. This initiative will provide sustainable and efficient lighting solutions in rural areas.
- The Samrudha Krushaka Yojana has been allocated ₹5,000 crore to support the state’s farmers by providing financial assistance and resources to boost agricultural productivity.
- A Corpus Fund for Medical College & Hospitals worth ₹200 crore has been established to enhance medical education and healthcare services across the state.
- To support the Sri Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA), a Corpus Fund of ₹500 crore has been allocated to preserve and promote the cultural and religious heritage associated with the temple.
- The Roof Top Solar Projects (PM Surya Ghar) initiative has received ₹100 crore to promote renewable energy solutions, encouraging households to adopt solar power.
- A Corpus Fund for Odia Asmita worth ₹200 crore has been established to promote and preserve Odia culture and heritage.
- Additionally, an allocation of ₹18 crore has been made for the construction of a Dharmasala-cum-Guest House for attendants of cancer patients, providing them with necessary accommodations during their stay.
- The ‘Madho Singh Haath Kharcha’ Yojana has been launched to check dropout in schools. ST students passed out 8th/10th class & taking admission in 9th/ 11th class, will be provided with Rs 5000 annual incentives. Rs 156 crores have been allocated for this scheme.
- Lastly, ₹25 crore has been allocated for Paediatric Cancer Facilities to improve treatment and care for children battling cancer in the state.
Comments are closed.