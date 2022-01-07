100-Word Edit: Proteas take a big leap in WTC Points Table

The 7-wicket loss at the Wanderers, Johannesburg, came as a jolt to Team India’s progress in ICC World Test Championship Points Table.

While South Africa improved its rankings from 8th to 5th, India just managed to retain the 4th spot. if India lose the 3rd and final Test, they will lose their spot to the hosts.

While KL Rahul failed to inspire as a Captain in the absence of Virat Kohli, Dean Elgar led from the front and ensured a comprehensive victory for the Proteas with his unbeaten 96.

Scores:

India 202 & 266

South Africa 229 & 243/3