TNI Morning News Headlines – January 7, 2022

Odisha News

➡️ Odisha reports 2703 COVID-19 cases on Friday including 1579 quarantine and 1124 local contact cases, highest single-day tally in 5 months.

➡️ Khordha reported 926 new Covid cases followed by Sundargarh 454, Sambalpur 179, Cuttack 191 and harsuguda 106 in the last 24 hours.

➡️ Odisha reports 409 Covid cases in 0-18 years of age group.

➡️ Death toll in Odisha reaches 8,468 with one more fatality.

➡️ Odisha Health Minister Naba Kishore Das tests COVID-19 positive.

➡️ All offline exams of VSSUT Burla put on hold, offline classes cancelled till January 10.

➡️ Hours after Tapaswini entered her in-laws’ house at Bramhanagar in Berhampur her father-in-law leaves House.

➡️ Odisha Govt, Gail sign MoU for setting up clean energy projects.

India News

➡️ India reports 1,17,100 new COVID-19 cases, 302 deaths in the last 24 hours.

➡️ The death toll climbed to 4,83,178 with 534 fresh fatalities.

➡️ There are 3,007 Omicron cases in India with 27 States reporting the new Covid-19 strain. 1,199 persons recovered so far. Maharashtra continues to be the worst-affected state with 653 cases followed by Delhi with 464 infections.

➡️ India’s Cumulative COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage exceeds 149.66 crore. More than 1.68 crore doses administered in the 15-18 age group. More than 94 lakh doses administered in the last 24 hours.

➡️ 3 Terrorists killed in Gunfight in Jammu & Kashmir’s Budgam.

➡️ A total of 338 resident doctors from various hospitals have tested positive for COVID-19 in the last four days.

➡️ Karnataka Government changes its COVID-19 orders for the weekend curfew and permits engineering colleges in Bengaluru Urban to hold offline classes.

➡️ Jammu and Kashmir police recovered a drone from Jammu’s Gujral village.

World News

➡️ Global Covid caseload tops 299.9 Million, deaths exceeds over 5.47 Million.

➡️ Pakistan gets its first female Supreme Court Judge.

➡️ Taliban order shops to behead mannequins.