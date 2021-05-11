100-Word Edit: Odisha sets FOCUS on Testing & Vaccination

In the last 3 days, there has been a decline in number of Covid testing in Odisha, leading to detection of less cases. That’s not a cause for celebration and the Odisha Government acknowledged it.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

The Government has now set its focus on aggressive testing and mass vaccination. For vaccination, global tenders are being floated to procure more vaccines from foreign firms. Similarly, the government has decided to set up RT-PCR testing labs in 16 districts to ramp up testing, which holds the key in the Corona battle.

Both Covid Testing and Mass Vaccination are the need of the hour.