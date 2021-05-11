TNI News Headlines – May 11, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ Bhubaneswar reports 1,196 COVID positive cases & 858 recoveries in the last 24 hours including 1,002 local contact cases and 194 quarantine cases.

➡️ 7564 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in Odisha in the last 24 hours. The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 465133.

➡️ Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) to start Drive-In COVID 19 RT-PCR and Antigen Testing facility at parking Lot of BMC Bhawani Mall in Saheed Nagar.

➡️ BMC started Drive-in Vaccination at 3 more locations, parking lot of Symphony Mall, Utkal Kanika Galleria and KIIT University, Cricket Stadium.

➡️ Odisha Government to set up RTPCR Covid-19 testing laboratory facilities at 16 district headquarters.

➡️ One more Journalist from Odisha, Sabnam Sirin succumbs to COVID19.

➡️ Senior BJP Leader & Leader of Opposition in Odisha Assembly, Pradipta Naik tests Covid Negative, but remains critical on ventilator support.

➡️ DRDO to set up 7 Oxygen Plants in Odisha.

India News

➡️ Maharashtra reports 40,956 new COVID 19 cases, 793 deaths and 71,966 discharges in the last 24 hours.

➡️ Karnataka reports 39,510 new COVID 19 cases, Kerala reports 37,290 new COVID19 cases, Tamil Nadu 29,272, Uttar Pradesh 20,463 and West Bengal reports 20,136 new positive cases in the last 24 hours.

➡️ Uttarakhand: Cloudburst hits Devprayag, shops, properties damaged.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

➡️ Uttarakhand Government to float a global tender for COVID-19 vaccines.

➡️ Underworld Don Chhota Rajan discharged from AIIMS after recovering from COVID 19.

➡️ Suspended Mumbai Police officer Sachin Waze who is an accused in the Mansukh Hiren death case and Antilia bomb scare case has been dismissed from police service.

➡️ Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma allots portfolios to Ministers; keeps Home, PWD, personnel with self

➡️ Delhi international airport will shut down its T2 terminal from May 17 midnight.

➡️ Indian Railways delivers 5,735 tonnes of liquid medical oxygen in 22 days.

World News

➡️ Pfizer Vaccine approved for 12-15 age group in USA.

➡️ 9 dead in Russia School shooting; students jump from 3rd Floor to escape.

➡️ US welcomes Taliban’s three-day Eid ceasefire in Afghanistan.

➡️ Bombing outside Afghanistan school kills 85.

➡️ Russian President Vladimir Putin scores 8 Goals in Ice Hockey Gala Match.

➡️ Joe Biden admin reopens doors to foreign entrepreneurs via ‘startup’ visas.