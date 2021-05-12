TNI Morning News Headlines – May 12, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ Odisha reports single-day spike of 10982 COVID-19 cases on Tuesday including 6149 quarantine and 4833 local contact cases.

➡️ Khordha reports highest single day spike of 1539 fresh cases followed by Sundargarh (964) and Cuttack (885).

➡️ 17 new COVID-19 deaths reported today including 3 each from Khordha & Angul, 2 from Kalahandi, Puri and Sundargarh, 1 each from Balasore, Boudh, Dhenkanal, Ganjam and Rayagada. With this, the Covid-19 death toll in Odisha has gone up to 2,232.

➡️ Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik directs officials to take action against private hospitals providing treatment to Covid patients if they overcharge.

➡️ Nine prisoners test Covid 19 positive at Keonjhar District Jail.

➡️ Noted sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik creates sand art on International Nurses Day.

India News

➡️ India reports single day spike of 3,48,421 new COVID 19 cases, 3,55,338 recoveries and 4205 deaths in the last 24 hours.

➡️ Total case tally stands at 2,33,40,938 including 37,04,099 active cases, 1,93,82,642 cured cases & 2,54,197 deaths.

➡️ Total of 17,52,35,991 vaccine doses given till 7pm yesterday.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

➡️ 30,75,83,991 samples were tested for COVID 19 up to 11th May 2021. Of these 19,83,804 samples were tested yesterday:: IMCR.

➡️ Subject Expert Committee (SEC) gives nod to Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin for phase 2 and 3 human clinical trials on 2 to 18-year-olds: Sources.

➡️ Rupee slips 17 paise to 73.51 against US dollar in early trade

➡️ Sensex drops 223.56 pts to 48,938.25 in opening session; Nifty declines 45.90 pts to 14,804.85.

➡️ Petrol prices in Bhopal stands at Rs 100.08, diesel at Rs 90.05 today.

World News

➡️ Global coronavirus cases tops 159.3 Million mark, death toll surged to more than 3.31 Million.

➡️ Delhi: A flight from South Korea carrying medical aid landed at the Airport.

➡️ US Secretary of State Antony Blinken expressed his concerns to Israel’s Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi regarding rocket attacks on Israel.

➡️ Indian woman killed as Gaza launches rocket attacks on Israel.

➡️ Major clashes erupt in Israel’s Lod, Netanyahu declares state of emergency.