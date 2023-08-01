100-Word Edit: Naveen trusts Modi

BJD President and Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik who had earlier hinted at a 3rd term for PM Narendra Modi, came out in support of BJP in the Parliament.

BJD, which was expected to abstain from voting on Delhi Services Bill, has decided to support the Government. Similarly, the party has decided to support the NDA on no-confidence motion, sending a clear message of endorsement for PM Modi.

BJD’s decision to side with Modi may boost BJP’s prospects in Lok Sabha polls, but its fortune will decline in the Odisha assembly polls.

Will BJD officially join NDA? Can’t be ruled out.