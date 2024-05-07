ECI issues Notification for Fourth Phase Elections in Odisha

TNI Bureau: The Election Commission of India (ECI) today published the notification for the fourth Phase elections in Odisha, scheduled to be held on June 1.

In this last and final phase of election, voting will be held in six Lok Sabha seats and 42 Assembly constituencies under them. The six Lok Sabha seats where the election to be held are Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapada and Jagatsinghpur.

With the issuance of the notification for fourth phase elections, the filing of nominations started from today and will conclude on May 14. Candidates can file their nominations between 11 am and 3 pm

As per the schedule, the scrutiny of the nomination papers will be done on May 15 and candidates can withdraw their nomination on or before 3 pm of May 17.

Thereafter, the election commission will release the final list of candidates and the voting will take place on 1st June from 7 am to 6 pm.