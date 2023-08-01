TNI Morning News Headlines – August 01, 2023
Chandrayaan-3 leaves Earth's orbit, heads towards Moon: ISRO.
➡️ MeT predicts heavy/intense rainfall in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack till 2 pm on August 1, issues advisory.
➡️Weather Update: Well-marked low-pressure area over central parts of North Bay of Bengal intensifies into a depression. It is likely to further intensify into a deep depression and move northwestwards.
➡️Kendrapara: Bhitarkanika National Park reopens for tourists after 3-month ban.
➡️Maharashtra: 17 people died after a girder launching machine collapsed near Shahpur in Thane.
➡️Rate of 19 KG commercial LPG gas cylinders has been slashed by Rs 99.75 with effect from today. No change in domestic LPG prices.
➡️Maharashtra: Prime Minister Narendra Modi to visit Pune today; PM will be conferred with Lokmanya Tilak National Award today.
➡️Government to introduce Delhi services ordinance bill in Lok Sabha today.
➡️Indian Men’s Hockey Team arrives at Chennai Airport in Tamil Nadu ahead of Asian Men’s Hockey Champions Trophy 2023. The tournament will begin on Thursday, August 3.
➡️England beat Australia in the fifth and final Ashes Test to level the series 2-2.
➡️United States, Taliban hold talks for first time since Afghanistan ‘s fall in 2021.
➡️‘Euphoria’ actor Angus Cloud passes away at 25.
