TNI Evening News Headlines – May 07, 2024

➡️Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to hold a roadshow from Master Canteen to Vani Vihar in Bhubaneswar on May 10.
➡️PM Modi is likely to address public meetings in Kandhamal, Bargarh and Bolangir.
➡️BJP releases revised list of its star campaigners for Odisha; includes name of actress-turned-politician Hema Mailini.
➡️In rare surgery, AIIMS-Bhubaneswar removes 7-kg tumour on the scalp of a patient from West Bengal.
➡️Online Trading Fraud: 4 cyber fraudsters arrested from Gujarat for duping Rs 60 lakh from a man from Bhubaneswar.
➡️Temperature below 35 °C in 20 places across Odisha. Malkangiri hottest place at 39.3 °C.
➡️Maoist leader Samaya Madkam surrendered before police in Kandhamal district.
➡️Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Union Minister Nitin Gadkari to visit Odisha on May 9.
➡️Election Commission of India asks social media platform ‘X’ to immediately take down an objectionable post allegedly on Muslims done from the handle ‘BJP4Karnataka’.
➡️Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Phase 3 Voting Updates: 50.71% voter turnout recorded till 3 pm. West Bengal records 63.11% polling.
➡️Polling in 3rd phase has made it clear that June 4 is “expiry date” of INDI alliance: PM Modi at rally in Ahmednagar, Maharashtra.
➡️Jammu and Kashmir: Top terrorist commander among 2 killed in Kulgam encounter.
➡️BSF recovers China-made drone in Punjab’s Amritsar.
➡️3 Independent MLAs withdraw support to Nayab Singh Saini-led Government in Haryana.
➡️West Bengal teacher recruitment scam: Supreme Court stays Calcutta High Court order directing CBI to probe into State Government officials’ role in an alleged teacher recruitment scam.
➡️Excise Policy Case: Delhi Court extends CM Kejriwal’s judicial custody till May 20.
➡️BRS leader K. Kavitha’s judicial custody has been extended till May 14 in the money laundering case.
➡️Ex-Congress leader Radhika Khera, actor Shekhar Suman join BJP.
➡️Sabyasachi Mukherjee creates history, becomes first Indian designer to walk Met Gala red carpet.
➡️Rupee settles on flat note at 83.52 (provisional) against US dollar.
➡️Sensex declines 383.69 pts to settle at 73,511.85; Nifty drops 140.20 pts to 22,302.50.
➡️Vladimir Putin takes oath as President of Russia for 5th term.
