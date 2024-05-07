TNI Morning News Headlines – May 07, 2024

➡️Orange Warning for thunderstorm and lightning issued for 6 Odisha districts (Balasore, Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Ganjam, Gajapati and Kandhamal); Yellow Warning issued for 14.
➡️Filing of nomination papers for fourth phase election in Odisha begins today.
➡️Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Phase 3 Voting Updates: Polling begins in 93 seats across 11 states and UTs. Around 17.24 crore voters will exercise their franchise today.
➡️Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Prime Minister Narendra Modi casts his vote at Nishan Higher Secondary School in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, urges everyone to vote and strengthen India’s democracy.
➡️Union Home Minister Amit Shah stand in a queue to cast his vote for the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 at a polling booth in Ahmedabad, Gujarat.
➡️10.57% turnout till 9 am for phase 3 of Lok Sabha Elections 2024.
➡️Lok Sabha polls: 9.45% voter turnout in Karnataka, 10.12% in Assam, 10.03% in Bihar, 13.24% in Chhattisgarh, 10.13% in Dadra & Nagar Haveli And Daman & Diu, 12.35% in Goa, 9.87% in Gujarat, 14.22% in Madhya Pradesh, 6.64% in Maharashtra, 11.63% in Uttar Pradesh and 14.60% in West Bengal.
➡️Notification released for the 7th phase of voting in India which will be held on June 1. May 14 is the last date for filing nominations while 17th May is the last date for withdrawal of candidatures.
➡️NEET-2024: MBBS student appears for exam in place of younger brother in Rajasthan’s Barmer. Both brothers arrested.
➡️Hockey Bengal and Hockey Association of Odisha registered victories in their respective matches on Day 6 of the National Women’s Hockey League 2024 (Phase 1) at Ranchi.
➡️Hamas accepts Qatar-mediated proposal on hostage release, Israeli withdrawal from Gaza.
➡️Vladimir Putin orders tactical nuclear weapons drills amid Western ‘threats’.
