Lok Sabha Election 2024 Phase 3 Voting for 93 Constituencies underway 

TNI Bureau: Voting for the third phase Lok Sabha election in 93 constituencies spread across 11 states and union territories is underway amid tight security.

The 93 Lok Sabha constituencies spread across 11 states and union territories, where the voting is being held includes 26 seats in Gujarat, 14 in Karanataka, 11 in Maharashtra, 10 in Uttar Pradesh, 8 in Madhya Pradesh, 7 in Chhattisgarh, 5 in Bihar, 4 in Assam, 4 in West Bengal, 2 in Goa and 2 in Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who is eyeing a second term from Gujarat’s Gandhinagar, union ministers Jyotiraditya Scindia (Guna, Madhya Pradesh), Mansukh Mandaviya (Porbandar, Gujarat) and Pralhad Joshi (Dharwad, Karnataka) are some of the high-profile names in the fray for the third phase election.

Meanwhile, several heavyweight politicians including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and celebrities from the Bollywood and sports sectors casted votes at their respective polling booths as voting started at 7 AM.

Over 17.24 crore people, including 8.39 crore females, will decide the fates of as many as 1351 candidates today.

It is to be noted here that the Lok Sabha elections are being held across seven phases, from April 19 to June 1 while the votes will be on June 4.