Dharmendra announces Measures for Journalists as Poll Promise

TNI Bureau: Union Education Minister and BJP’s Sambalpur MP candidate Dharmendra Pradhan on Tuesday announced measures for Odisha journalists as poll promises.

While addressing a press meet, Pradhan said that the journalists of the State have been banned from entering the government offices, be it Tehsil office, or be it district or the secretariat. “It is natural process that the fourth pillar of the society will ask difficult questions to anybody and everybody and it is the duty of the media to ask questions of the general public or raise their issues in front of the government,” he said.

However, BJP will do three things for the journalists if comes to power in Odisha, Pradhan announced adding that we will introduce a new accreditation rule and give accreditation to all the eligible journalists.

“Besides, journalists will be allowed to enter the government offices and attend government programmes and pensions will be provided to the eligible journalists if BJP forms government in the State,” Prandhan promised.