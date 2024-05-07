PM Modi to hold Roadshow in Bhubaneswar on May 10; Know Details

TNI Bureau: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a massive roadshow in Bhubaneswar on May 10, informed BJP’s Bhubaneswar MP candidate Aparajita Sarangi today.

According to Sarangi, Modi’s roadshow will be held from Mastercanteen Square to Vani Vihar at 6 pm on May 10 (Friday). In an audio message, she has appealed everyone to take part in the roadshow and make it a successful one.

Meanwhile, the party leaders and workers have started their preparation to make the Prime Minister’s roadshow a grand and successful one.

It is expected that Modi’s continuous visit to the State of Odisha would make impact like in 2019. Because of Modi and his appeal to the people, BJP’s vote share had increased and the saffron party could win 8 MP seats including Bhubaneswar.

After the roadshow, the PM is slated to have a night halt in Bhubaneswar and then hold a massive public meeting in Balangir on May 11.

On the other hand, the saffron party today released its revised star campaigners’ list for Odisha with one change. ‘Dream Girl’ Hema Malini was included in the star campaigners’ list in place of Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia.