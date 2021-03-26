100-Word Edit: Congress seeks revival in Odisha

It’s definitely a difficult task for the party at a time when it’s struggling across the country with its leadership lacking the killer instinct to fight a “rampaging and merciless” BJP.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

But, in Odisha, it seeks to revive itself and regain the main Opposition spot. Congress is trying hard to woo the youth while BJD too wants it to grow so that BJP’s chances are marred in case of a triangular fight.

Whether Social Media or in the ground, Congress has been very much active in the last few weeks. But, will people accept them? It deserves a fair debate!