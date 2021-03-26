TNI Morning News Headlines – March 26, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ Odisha reports 234 Covid-19 cases; Nuapada records 33 cases followed by Khordha (32), Cuttack (29) & Bargarh (24).

➡️ Odisha Government imposes restrictions on congregation of people at public places during celebration of the festivals like ‘Good Friday’, Easter, ‘Pana Sankranti’/ Jhamu Jatra, Danda Jatra & ‘Sriram Navami in view of surge in Covid cases.

➡️ Fire breaks out at Odisha Gramya Bank located at Mahanadi Viharn in Cuttack Dist; properties worth lakhs of rupees were gutted.

➡️ 9 places in Odisha record 40 Degree Celsius & above; Boudh emerges hottest place with a maximum temperature of 40.8 Degree Celsius.

➡️ IMD issues Thunderstorm, Lightening alert for Odisha; SRC writes to 6 District Collectors – six Odisha districts- Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara and Mayurbhanj to take appropriate action in view of the IMD forecast.

➡️ Covid Surge: Moderate Community spread likely in Odisha in April – Report.

➡️ Railways to run special trains between Bhubaneswar & Junagarh Road, Bhubaneswar & Jagdalpur via Brahmapur and Vizianagaram and Bhubaneswar & Nayagarh Town.

India News

➡️ Wreath laying ceremony of two CRPF personnel held at Humhama who lost their life after Terrorists attack at CRPF party in Lawaypora area on the outskirts of Srinagar city yesterday.

➡️ Death toll rises to 9 in a major fire that broke out in Sunrise Hospital of Dreams Mall in Bhandup, Mumbai.

➡️ India records nearly 60,000 COVID 19 cases in just 24 hours; reports 59,118 new COVID19 cases, 32,987 recoveries and 257 deaths in the last 24 hours.

➡️ Total case tally stands at 1,18,46,652 including 4,21,066 active cases, 1,12,64,637 cured cases & 1,60,949 deaths.

➡️ A total of 23,64,38,861 samples tested for COVID 19 up to 23rd March, 2021. Of these, 10,25,628 samples were tested yesterday:ICMR.

➡️ Total of 5,55,04,440 vaccine doses given till 7pm yesterday. Over 5,31,45,000 doses of COVID Vaccine have been administered in the country so far.

➡️ Tata Sons-Cyrus Mistry case: Supreme Court rules in favour of Tata Sons. Dismisses appeals by Cyrus Mistry, Shapoorji Pallonji Group.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

➡️ Supreme Court refuses to stay Electoral Bonds, says sufficient safeguards already there.

➡️ Current COVID wave in India might reach peak in 2nd half of April: Report.

➡️ Congress supports Bharat Bandh called by farmer unions.

➡️ Bharat Bandh: Protests evoke good response in Punjab and Haryana as normal life was disrupted but in Chandigarh it was almost normal.

➡️ Bharat Bandh: 4 Shatabdi trains cancelled, 31 other trains detained at several locations across Punjab, Haryana.

➡️ Rupee surges 14 paise to 72.48 against US dollar in early trade.

➡️ ISSF World Cup: Tejaswini Sawant, Sanjeev Rajput win gold in 50m rifle 3 positions mixed team event.

World News

➡️ Global coronavirus cases surpass 125.3 Million mark, death toll surged to more than 2.75 million.

➡️ US troops withdrawal from Afghanistan unlikely by May 1: Joe Biden.

➡️ President Kovind extends greetings to Bangladesh on 50th Independence Day.

➡️ Prime Minister Narendra Modi received by PM of Bangladesh Sheikh Hasina as he arrives in Dhaka on a two-day visit to the country; being accorded Guard of Honour. This is his first visit to a foreign country since the COVID19 outbreak.

➡️ US President Joe Biden is planning to run for re-election with Kamala Harris as his running mate.

➡️ Pfizer Inc & BioNTech SE began testing their COVID19 vaccine in children under 12.

➡️ US, UK impose new Myanmar sanctions on 2 entities.

➡️ US going to hold China accountable to follow rules, says Joe Biden.