Odisha Govt imposes restrictions on Festival Congregation

By Sagarika Satapathy
Jhamu Jatra
TNI Bureau:  Amid rising cases of Covid-19, the Odisha Government has restricted congregation of people for celebration of festivals at public places.

The Special Relief Commissioner in an order mentioned that in the interest of the general public and containment of spread of Covid 19, the State Government has restricted congregation of people at public places during ‘Good Friday’, Easter, ‘Pana Sankranti’/ Jhamu Jatra, Danda Jatra & Sriram Navami throughout the State in view of rising Covid 19 cases.

Hoerver, religious rituals in Temples/ Churches/places of worship will continue as usual with limited number of persons with strict adherene to covid protocols.

