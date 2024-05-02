Goldy Brar is Alive, confirm US Cops

TNI Bureau: Goldy Brar, the notorious gangster based in Canada, is alive, confirmed the United States cops, reported the Times of India (TOI).

“If you are inquiring because of the online chatter claiming that the shooting victim is ‘Goldy Brar’, we can confirm that this is absolutely not true,” TOI quoted Lieutenant William J Dooley as saying.

It is to be noted here that two men were killed during firing in Fairmont and Holt Avenue in Fresno, California yesterday and one of them died while undergoing treatment at the hospital and several media reports identified the deceased as Canada-based gangster Satinderjit Singh alias Goldy.

Goldy is said to be a key member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang and claimed to have killed singer Sidhu Moose Wala.

Goldy Brar was named a terrorist under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. Besides, the Interpol has issued a Red Corner Notice against him. This apart a non-bailable warrant already issued against him as well.