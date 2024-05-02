BMC installs Overhead Sheds at Traffic Junctions in Bhubaneswar

By The News Insight

TNI Bureau: With the aim to provide brief relief to the the commuters from of the ongoing scorching heatwave, the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) has started installing temporary overhead sheds at the traffic posts.

The BMC has installed temporary overhead shed of a polythene canopy with the support of bamboo poles and strings at different traffic posts of the State Capital City.

In the initial phases, such overhead sheds have  been installed at NALCO Nagar Road in Maitri Vihar of Bhubaneswar’s Gajapati Nagar and Kalinga Hospital Chhaka or the NALCO Square.

The BMC also has decided to install such overhead temporary shed at all major traffic junctions across the city.

