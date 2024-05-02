TNI Morning News Headlines – May 02, 2024

➡️Odisha Elections 2024: BJD President and Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik files nomination from Kantabanji Assembly seat.
➡️Temperature likely to fall by 4-6 degree C in Odisha from May 5: IMD.
➡️MD issues Orange Warning for heat wave conditions in 10 Odisha districts. These districts are Nayagarh, Boudh, Angul, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Deogarh, Sundargarh, Sambalpur, Sonepur and Jharsuguda.
➡️Dulal Chandra Pradhan joins BJP after Congress withdraws his ticket from Sambalpur Lok Sabha seat.
➡️223 employees from the Delhi Women Commission have been removed with immediate effect on the order of Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena.
➡️Maneka Gandhi’s assets is worth Rs 97.17 crore.
➡️Bomb threat in 130 schools in Delhi-NCR; Police probing terror angle. Bomb detection unit, bomb disposal team, and team from the Delhi Fire Service have been deployed to the schools.
➡️Sensex climbs 204.88 points to 74,687.66 in early trade; Nifty up 57.35 points to 22,662.20.
➡️Shooting victim in California not Goldy Brar, confirm US police.
➡️Indian women’s badminton team loses 0-3 to Japan in Uber Cup quarterfinals.
➡️Pakistani intruder shot dead along IB in Jammu and Kashmir’s Samba.
