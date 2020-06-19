English Fortnightly. Daily Epaper. 100-Word Edit. Fact Check. Voice of Social Media.

100-Word Edit: China does not respect “Personalized Diplomacy”

By Sagar Satapathy
India China Diplomacy
110

Never before any Indian PM tried so hard to woo China with personalized meetings and offering huge investment opportunities. Still, it did not work, as the Dragon remains untrustworthy and unpredictable.

Related Posts

100-Word Edit: Bloody Faceoff in Galwan Valley in Ladakh

100-Word Edit: Mystery shrouds death of Sushant Singh Rajput

Modi took all possible steps to bring Xi Jinping on the same page by meeting him 18 times in the last 6 years (including 5 visits to China) and treating him as a friend.

Despite all kind of friendly overtures from India, China betrayed us in Ladakh, by killing our jawans and attempting to change the status quo. What’s next? It will be a testing time for PM Modi!

Sagar Satapathy
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

error: Content is protected !!