100-Word Edit: China does not respect “Personalized Diplomacy”

Never before any Indian PM tried so hard to woo China with personalized meetings and offering huge investment opportunities. Still, it did not work, as the Dragon remains untrustworthy and unpredictable.

Modi took all possible steps to bring Xi Jinping on the same page by meeting him 18 times in the last 6 years (including 5 visits to China) and treating him as a friend.

Despite all kind of friendly overtures from India, China betrayed us in Ladakh, by killing our jawans and attempting to change the status quo. What’s next? It will be a testing time for PM Modi!