COVID-19 Death Toll rises to 12,573 in India

TNI Bureau: With 336 new deaths in the last 24 hours, including 100 in Maharashtra, the COVID-19 fatalities in India has gone up to 12,573.

A record number of 13,586 new COVID-19 +Ve cases were reported across the country, taking the tally to 380,532. 10,386 Corona patients recovered yesterday.

India Corona Updates (June 19)

➡️ 13,586 new +Ve cases in the last 24 hours

➡️ 10,386 patients recover

➡️ 336 new deaths reported

➡️ Total +VE Cases rise to 380,532

➡️ Active Cases: 163,248

➡️ Recovered: 204,711

➡️ Deaths: 12,573

➡️ Death Toll – Maharashtra (5751), Delhi (1969), Gujarat (1592), Tamil Nadu (625), West Bengal (518), Uttar Pradesh (488), Madhya Pradesh (486), Rajasthan (330), Telangana (195), Haryana (134), Karnataka (114), Punjab (83).