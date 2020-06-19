COVID-19 Death Toll rises to 12,573 in India
TNI Bureau: With 336 new deaths in the last 24 hours, including 100 in Maharashtra, the COVID-19 fatalities in India has gone up to 12,573.
A record number of 13,586 new COVID-19 +Ve cases were reported across the country, taking the tally to 380,532. 10,386 Corona patients recovered yesterday.
India Corona Updates (June 19)
➡️ 13,586 new +Ve cases in the last 24 hours
➡️ 10,386 patients recover
➡️ 336 new deaths reported
➡️ Total +VE Cases rise to 380,532
➡️ Active Cases: 163,248
➡️ Recovered: 204,711
➡️ Deaths: 12,573
➡️ Death Toll – Maharashtra (5751), Delhi (1969), Gujarat (1592), Tamil Nadu (625), West Bengal (518), Uttar Pradesh (488), Madhya Pradesh (486), Rajasthan (330), Telangana (195), Haryana (134), Karnataka (114), Punjab (83).
