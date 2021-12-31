Year 2021 At a Glance: Key Events

Insight Bureau: There is only a short time left before the new year begins. On such an occasion, the whole world is celebrating the year 2021 and is preparing to welcome the coming year. The year 2021 is leaving many sour and sweet memories, which cannot be forgotten.

However, this year will be remembered a lot due to incidents like the second wave of Corona Pandemic and farmers’ movement. Apart from this, the year 2021 was also witness to some big political developments.

The News Insight will let you know about such big events to remember this year-

Bengal Elections and Violence:

In such a way, many important political events have happened this year, but the West Bengal Assembly elections cannot be forgotten. The defeat of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the West Bengal Assembly elections can be considered as the major political event of this year. In the assembly elections held in West Bengal, Trinamool Congress has won for the third time in a row. However, violence erupted in the state after the election results where the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress returned to power. The opposition believes that the ruling party was behind this whereas TMC said that it was a conspiracy of the opposition to tarnish the image of the party.

Farmers’ Violence on the occasion of Republic Day

For the last one year, the farmers, who have been protesting against the agricultural laws, took out a tractor march on 26 January 2021. But it was during this march that violence broke out. The protesters marching during the demonstration became so violent that they broke the police barricading and reached the ramparts of the Red Fort and hoisted the religious flag there.

Second Wave of Covid and Oxygen Crisis

The period of the second wave of Corona was very difficult. During the second wave, many people got infected and were admitted to the hospital due to difficulty in breathing. Hardly anyone will be able to forget that scene of the queue of patients outside the hospital. At the same time, people had to wander a lot for oxygen cylinders and remdesivir. However, according to the Center, not a single life has been lost due to lack of oxygen during the second wave of corona.

Dilip Kumar Departed

At the beginning of July of this year i.e. on 7th July, Bollywood’s famous actor Dilip Kumar said goodbye to the world, Dilip was suffering from many diseases at the age of 98. His wife Saira Banu took care of Dilip for many years. Dilip Kumar has given many great films to Bollywood.

India’s Rich Medal Haul at Olympics

In this year’s Olympics held in Tokyo, India won one gold medal, two silver and four bronze medals. In this competition, Neeraj Chopra created history and made the whole country proud by winning the gold medal in Javelin Throw. Apart from this, the Indian men’s hockey team also won a medal in hockey after 41 years.

Farmers’ Homecoming

This year is special because at the end of this year the farmers’ movement which was going on for 378 days was ended. Farmers started returning home on December 11, with the Center announcing the withdrawal of three agricultural laws. Farmers celebrated this day as Vijay Diwas.

Lakhimpur Kheri Case

Whenever the farmers movement is remembered, your eyes will definitely be moist by remembering the Lakhimpur Kheri incident. In fact, on October 3, a Thar car mowed down the farmers protesting in Lakhimpur Kheri. Four farmers lost their lives in this incident. Ashish Mishra, son of Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Mishra Teni, who is the prime accused in the case, was arrested.

Death of Siddharth Shukla

This year, saying goodbye to the world of Siddharth, who settled in everyone’s heart after Big Boss, was no less than a shock to his fans. Bigg Boss 13 winner Siddharth Shukla died on 2 September 2021 due to heart attack at the age of 40. His and Shahnaz’s pair has been well-liked by the audience.

Aryan Khan Drugs Case

Aryan Khan, the son of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, was arrested in connection with the Mumbai cruise drugs case early in October. Several court hearings, lots of drama and 26 long days in custody later, the Bombay High Court granted him bail on October 28. He finally walked out of jail on October 30, just in time for his father’s birthday.

CDS Bipin Rawat passes away

While remembering this year, the son of the country will definitely be remembered. In fact, on December 8, at the end of the year, India’s first CDS Bipin Rawat died in a tragic helicopter crash. In this incident, India lost 14 soldiers including the first CDS and his wife Madhulika Rawat.

Harnaaz Sandhu crowned Miss Universe

In the month of December of this year, India was given the title of Miss Universe after two full decades i.e. 21 years. In fact, this year 21-year-old Harnaaz has made this crown in her name. Earlier in the year 2000, Lara Dutta became Miss Universe and before that Sushmita Sen had won this title.

Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal Wedding

Maybe the most awaited wedding of Indian showbiz happened this year. Bollywood’s barbie doll Katrina Kaif tied knot with his boyfriend and Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal on 9th of December. Their private wedding was the hottest talk among their fans.