Odisha Government bans Picnics in January 2022

Insight Bureau: In a major decision, the Odisha Government via SRC, has banned picnics for the entire month of January 2022. There won’t be any picnic at Parks, Nature Clubs, Beaches and other Picnic Spots.

No Educational institutions will also be allowed to organise excursions/picnics till end of January 2022. Night Curfew in Urban Areas will continue from 10 PM to 5 AM.

Key Excerpts from January 2022 Guidelines:

➡️ Night Curfew in Urban Areas from 10 PM to 5 AM.

➡️ All type of Shops/Malls to remain open from 5 AM to 10 PM.

➡️ All Social/Religious gatherings to be prohibited.

➡️ Political Gatherings with 100 people with Covid protocols.

➡️ Exhibitions/Trade Fairs/Melas/Expo to remain prohibited. Official events may be allowed with prior approval.

➡️ No picnics in Parks, Nature Clubs, Beaches and other Picnic Spots to be allowed.

➡️ No cultural/dance programs of any sort to be organised at hotels, parks, malls, convention centres and Kalyan Mandaps.

➡️ No Educational institutions to organise excursions/picnics till end of January 2022.

➡️ Annual Day celebration/Anniversary in the pretext of any reason is prohibited.

➡️ Auditoriums, Assembly Halls, Similar Facilities shall be allowed to open with 50% capacity.

➡️ Open Air Theatres/Jatras/Operas to be permitted by the local authorities. Subject to a ceiling of 1000 persons keeping the size of the ground/space in view.

➡️ Cinema Halls/Theatres to be allowed with 50% capacity.

➡️ Marriages, Thread Ceremony, Funerals, Last Rites and related gatherings (with one reception) to be allowed with a ceiling of 250 persons.

➡️ Marriage Procession ceiling remains at 250 persons.

➡️ Zero Night Celebrations, Welcome to New Year and Christmas Celebrations at Hotels, Clubs, Restaurants, Parks, Convention Halls, Kalyan Mandaps etc banned across the State. No Community Feast is allowed.