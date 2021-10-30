Aryan Khan walks out of Jail

Insight Bureau: Aryan Khan, the son of Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan has walked out of Arthur Road Jail today after spending around three weeks in Mumbai’s Arthur Road Prison.

King Khan’s “Mannat” house in Mumbai decorated with lights for Aryan Khan’s homecoming.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

The Bombay high court had on Thursday granted bail to Aryan, Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha, who were arrested by the NCB in the Mumbai drug case.

The HC has imposed 14 conditions & allowed a bail to Aryan Khan at a Rs 1 lakh bond, as per the orders issued on Friday. Actor Juhi Chawla signed the Rs 1 lakh bail bond for Aryan Khan.