TNI Evening News Headlines – December 31, 2021
Key News Headlines of December 31, 2021. Details Below
Odisha News
➡️ Bhubaneswar reports 87 more COVID positive cases & 63 recoveries in the last 24 hours including 74 local contact cases and 13 quarantine cases.
➡️ 209 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in Odisha in the last 24 hours. The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 1044803.
➡️ Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik announces a 3% hike in Dearness Allowance (DA) for State Government employees, 3% Dearness Relief for pensioners.
➡️ Former Odisha DGP Abhay appointed as the Chairman of the State Task Force for Narcotic Drugs.
➡️ IPS Sunil Bansal takes charge as Odisha DGP.
➡️ 2007-batch IPS officer, Niti Sekhar appointed Additional Commissioner of Police of Cuttack-Bhubaneswar.
India News
➡️ India has crossed the milestone of 145 crore Covid vaccinations.
➡️ 5,428 New Covid cases reported in Mumbai today, 47% higher than Thursday.
➡️ Omicron has started replacing Delta variant in India: Sources.
➡️ 44 new Omicron cases reported in Kerala today, taking the total tally to 107.
➡️ GST Council has decided to defer the hike in GST rate on textiles (from 5% to 12%).
➡️ Indian Army helps increase apricot producers’ income in Ladakh village captured from Pakistan in 1971 war.
➡️ Ace helicopter pilot Virender Singh Pathania appointed as the new Director General of the Indian Coast Guard.
➡️ RBI Data says, India’s current account slips into deficit of USD 9.6 billion or 1.3% of GDP in September quarter.
➡️ India win Under-19 Asia Cup, beating Sri Lanka by nine wickets in rain-hit final.
➡️ Anju Sehwag, sister of former cricketer Virender Sehwag, joins Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).
➡️ BCCI Chief Sourav Ganguly discharged from Hospital after recovering from COVID-19.
World News
➡️ South Africa lifts night-time curfew as it says Covid-19 4th wave peaks.
➡️ Record 71,187 Covid-related deaths recorded in Russia in November.
➡️ 90% of UK people hospitalised didn’t take booster.
