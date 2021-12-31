TNI Evening News Headlines – December 31, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ Bhubaneswar reports 87 more COVID positive cases & 63 recoveries in the last 24 hours including 74 local contact cases and 13 quarantine cases.

➡️ 209 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in Odisha in the last 24 hours. The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 1044803.

➡️ Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik announces a 3% hike in Dearness Allowance (DA) for State Government employees, 3% Dearness Relief for pensioners.

➡️ Former Odisha DGP Abhay appointed as the Chairman of the State Task Force for Narcotic Drugs.

➡️ IPS Sunil Bansal takes charge as Odisha DGP.

➡️ 2007-batch IPS officer, Niti Sekhar appointed Additional Commissioner of Police of Cuttack-Bhubaneswar.

India News

➡️ India has crossed the milestone of 145 crore Covid vaccinations.

➡️ 5,428 New Covid cases reported in Mumbai today, 47% higher than Thursday.

➡️ Omicron has started replacing Delta variant in India: Sources.

➡️ 44 new Omicron cases reported in Kerala today, taking the total tally to 107.

➡️ GST Council has decided to defer the hike in GST rate on textiles (from 5% to 12%).

➡️ Indian Army helps increase apricot producers’ income in Ladakh village captured from Pakistan in 1971 war.

➡️ Ace helicopter pilot Virender Singh Pathania appointed as the new Director General of the Indian Coast Guard.

➡️ RBI Data says, India’s current account slips into deficit of USD 9.6 billion or 1.3% of GDP in September quarter.

➡️ India win Under-19 Asia Cup, beating Sri Lanka by nine wickets in rain-hit final.

➡️ Anju Sehwag, sister of former cricketer Virender Sehwag, joins Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

➡️ BCCI Chief Sourav Ganguly discharged from Hospital after recovering from COVID-19.

World News

➡️ South Africa lifts night-time curfew as it says Covid-19 4th wave peaks.

➡️ Record 71,187 Covid-related deaths recorded in Russia in November.

➡️ 90% of UK people hospitalised didn’t take booster.