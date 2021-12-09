Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal get married in Rajasthan

TNI Bureau: Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif tied the knot at the Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan on Thursday.

Several celebrities including Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi, Gurdas Maan, Malavika Mohanan, Sharvari Wagh, Radhika Madan, Kabir Khan, Mini Mathur were on the guest list.

The three-day wedding festivities began on Tuesday. As per reports, the couple reportedly asked all attendees to follow a no-phone policy.