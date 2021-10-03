Lakhimpur Kheri Violence stuns the Nation

Insight Bureau: At least 8 people including 4 farmers died in Lakhimpur Kheri in Uttar Pradesh when two vehicles reportedly ran over the protesting farmers during a protest. Union MoS (Home) Ajay Mishra’s son Ashish Mishra is accused of running the vehicle over the farmers.

The farmers have decided to intensify their stir further over the killing demanding strong action against the guilty and adequate compensation to the family members of the deceased farmers.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Ajay Mishra has denied the allegations and said his son was not present at the spot. He also alleged that the farmers pelted stones at the vehicles carrying the BJP workers, leading to the tragedy. “3 BJP workers and a Driver were also killed in the incident,” he added. The SUVs were part of the cavalcade of Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya and Union MoS Ajay Mishra Teni.

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath has ordered a probe into the incident and vowed to “expose” the elements behind it. The issue has already taken a massive political turn with Uttar Pradesh going to polls early next year.

Farmer leader Mahendra Tikait, Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, AAP leader Sanjay Singh and Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel are scheduled to visit Lakhimpur Kheri tomorrow.