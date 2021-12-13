Glory after 21 Years, as Harnaz Sandhu wins Miss Universe 2021

Insight Bureau: India’s Actor-model Harnaaz Sandhu made history on Monday as she was crowned Miss Universe 2021 which was held in Eilat, Israel.

Harnaaz brought back the title to India after 21 years. She became the third Indian woman to win the beauty pageant after Sushmita Sen in 1994 and Lara Dutta won the title in 2000.

Sandhu hails from Chandigarh, Punjab. The 21-year-old has multiple pageant titles to her name. She has starred in Punjabi films including ‘Yaara Diyan Poo Baran’ and ‘Bai Ji Kuttange’.

Harnaaz Sandhu had previously won Miss Diva 2021, Femina Miss India Punjab 2019. She was also crowned Femina Miss India Punjab 2019 and placed as a semifinalist at Femina Miss India 2019.