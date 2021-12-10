In PICs: Tearful Nation bids adieu to Gen Bipin Rawat & Madhulika

By Sagar Satapathy
CDS Bipin Rawat Cremation
142

Insight Bureau: Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat and his wife Madhulika Rawat were cremated with full military honours at the Brar Square Crematorium in Delhi on Friday.

Their daughters Kritika and Tarini conducted the rituals and lit the funeral pyre. A single funeral pyre was used for their cremation.

17 gun salute was accorded to the General. A Gun Carriage by 8711 Field Regiment was used in the funeral procession. 99 tri-service personnel and 33 members of tri-services band were part of the front escort while 99 tri-service personnel were at the rear escort.

Related Posts

Guess What! We had a Movie in 1963 and that’s…

World AIDS Day: 57% Indian Population don’t use…

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Home Minister Amit Shah, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and several others paid tributes to the General who died in the IAF chopper crash in Tamil Nadu on December 8.

General Bipin Rawat, his wife Madhulika and 11 other defence personnel died in the Mi17V5 helicopter crash. Group Captain Varun Singh, the lone survivor in the crash, has been shifted to Air Force Command Hospital in Bengaluru for further treatment.

Immersion of the ashes CDS General Bipin Rawat and his wife Madhulika Rawat will take place in Haridwar, Uttarakhand on Saturday.

Funeral Procession of General Bipin RawatFuneral Procession of Gen Bipin RawatBipin Rawat Funeral Pyre

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.