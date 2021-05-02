100-Word Edit: ‘Didi O Didi’

Neither the war cry by Modi, Shah, Nadda and Yogi nor the aggressive political campaign helped BJP in West Bengal as Mamata Banerjee had the last laugh despite losing Nandigram.

The ‘Didi O Didi’ chant backfired as the silent women voters in West Bengal opted for Mamata. While TMC won 210+ seats, the BJP had to be content with 75+ seats – far short of ‘Mission 200’ target.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Didi’s victory will have a lot of political ramifications. Everyone will admit that BJP fought West Bengal polls to win, not to become No. 2.

Wake up call for BJP and PM Modi!