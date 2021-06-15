Tribute to Galwan Valley Heroes

An indebted nation pays rich tributes to the martyrs of 2020 Galwan Valley clash. It’s also an occasion to remember the betrayal of trust by the Chinese and their aggression. The Nation also remembers how bravely our soldiers fought in adverse conditions and sacrificed their lives while inflicting injuries on the Chinese soldiers.

On June 15 2020, a fierce confrontation between Indian and Chinese armies occurred in Ladakh’s Galwan Valley. The confrontation, which claimed the lives of 20 Indian soldiers, was one of the worst in 45 years, leading to a military standoff with China and at least 11 rounds of disengagement negotiations.

Tensions had been high along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the weeks leading up to the conflict, with both sides sending more troops to the border. China, India said, has penetrated into the Indian side of the LAC. On June 6, talks between local military leaders from both sides resulted in a mutually agreed-upon disengagement process.



On the first anniversary of their sacrifice, the Indian Army paid glowing tributes to its fallen troops at Galwan Valley on Tuesday. The Army’s Fire and Fury Corps paid tribute to the Galwan martyrs. Faced with unparalleled Chinese aggression, the Indian soldiers gave their life protecting Indian soil and inflicting massive casualties on the PLA.

Major General Akash Kaushik, COS, Fire and Fury Corps, lay a wreath at the renowned War Memorial in Leh in a solemn ceremony on the occasion. According to the Army, “The nation will remain eternally grateful to these gallant soldiers who fought in the most difficult high altitude terrain and made the supreme sacrifice in service of the nation,”

Forces are firmly established on both sides of the LAC, and new infrastructure has been built to support the unprecedented deployment of soldiers and equipment.

On this dreadful day, the country is greatly touched by the sacrifice of the fallen soldiers. Their sacrifice and devotion to the country will never be forgotten or in vain.