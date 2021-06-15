TNI Morning News Headlines – June 15, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ Odisha sees sharp decline in daily Covid-19 infections with 3405 COVID-19 cases on Tuesday which took the tally of patients in the State to 859526, including 51104 active cases and 804981 recovered ones.

➡️ Khordha reports 500 new Covid19 cases in the last 24 hours followed by Balasore (296) and Cuttack (230).

➡️ Odisha reports 42 new COVID-19 deaths today including 4 each from Cuttack, Jharsuguda, Khordha and Puri. With this, the Covid-19 death toll in Odisha has gone up to 3,388.

➡️ Surya Prakash Mishra, a youth from Koraput district cracks the all-India level entrance to get admission into Indian Institute of Space Science and Technology (IIST), Thiruvanthapuram.

➡️ Sithal Sasthi festival, the marriage ceremony of Lord Shiva and Devi Parvati will be observed in Sambalpur today.

India News

➡️ India reports 60,471 (lowest in last 75 days) new COVID19 cases, 1,17,525 recoveries and 2726 deaths in the last 24 hours.

➡️ Total case tally stands at 2,95,70,881 including 9,13,378 active cases, 2,82,80,472 cured cases & 3,77,031 deaths.

➡️ Total of 25,90,44,072 vaccine doses given till 7pm yesterday.

➡️ 38,13,75,984 samples tested for COVID-19, up to 14th June 2021. Of these, 17,51,358 samples were tested yesterday: IMCR.

➡️ India’s Recovery Rate increases to 95.64%, Positivity Rate drops to 4.39%.

➡️ India pays homage to 20 soldiers who lost their lives in Galwan valley clash, on the occasion of the first anniversary of the clash today.

➡️ 25 out of 75 BJP MLAs missing from the meeting between LoP Suvendu Adhikari and West Bengal Governor.

➡️ India Meteorological Department (IMD) and Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) to explore climate-based solutions for eliminating malaria.

➡️ Sensex surges 220.67 pts to 52,772.20 in opening session; Nifty advances 62.35 pts to 15,874.20.

➡️ Rupee surges 13 paise to 73.16 against US dollar in early trade.

World News

➡️ Global coronavirus cases tops 176 Million mark, death toll surged to more than 3.80 Million.

➡️ Chinese Scientist at Center of Covid Controvery denies Lab Leak Theory: Report.

➡️ China slams G7 focus on Xinjiang, Hong Kong.

➡️ Covid second wave: 73% elderly suffered from abuse during lockdown, finds study.