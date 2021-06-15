TNI Morning News Headlines – June 15, 2021

Key News Headlines of June 15, 2021. Details Below

By Sagarika Satapathy
India pays homage to 20 soldiers who lost their lives in Galwan valley clash
Odisha News

➡️ Odisha sees sharp decline in daily Covid-19 infections with 3405 COVID-19 cases on Tuesday which took the tally of patients in the State to 859526, including 51104 active cases and 804981 recovered ones.

➡️ Khordha reports 500 new Covid19 cases in the last 24 hours followed by Balasore (296) and Cuttack (230).

➡️ Odisha reports 42 new COVID-19 deaths today including 4 each from Cuttack, Jharsuguda, Khordha and Puri. With this, the Covid-19 death toll in Odisha has gone up to 3,388.

➡️ Surya Prakash Mishra, a youth from Koraput district cracks the all-India level entrance to get admission into Indian Institute of Space Science and Technology (IIST), Thiruvanthapuram.

➡️ Sithal Sasthi festival, the marriage ceremony of Lord Shiva and Devi Parvati will be observed in Sambalpur today.

India News

➡️ India reports 60,471 (lowest in last 75 days) new COVID19 cases, 1,17,525 recoveries and 2726 deaths in the last 24 hours.

➡️ Total case tally stands at 2,95,70,881 including 9,13,378 active cases, 2,82,80,472 cured cases & 3,77,031 deaths.

➡️ Total of 25,90,44,072 vaccine doses given till 7pm yesterday.

➡️ 38,13,75,984 samples tested for COVID-19, up to 14th June 2021. Of these, 17,51,358 samples were tested yesterday: IMCR.

➡️ India’s Recovery Rate increases to 95.64%, Positivity Rate drops to 4.39%.

➡️ India pays homage to 20 soldiers who lost their lives in Galwan valley clash, on the occasion of the first anniversary of the clash today.

➡️ 25 out of 75 BJP MLAs missing from the meeting between LoP Suvendu Adhikari and West Bengal Governor.

➡️ India Meteorological Department (IMD) and Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) to explore climate-based solutions for eliminating malaria.

➡️ Sensex surges 220.67 pts to 52,772.20 in opening session; Nifty advances 62.35 pts to 15,874.20.

➡️ Rupee surges 13 paise to 73.16 against US dollar in early trade.

World News

➡️ Global coronavirus cases tops 176 Million mark, death toll surged to more than 3.80 Million.

➡️ Chinese Scientist at Center of Covid Controvery denies Lab Leak Theory: Report.

➡️ China slams G7 focus on Xinjiang, Hong Kong.

➡️ Covid second wave: 73% elderly suffered from abuse during lockdown, finds study.

