Today’s Woman dares to Fight & Win

Insight Bureau: With the whole world celebrating Women’s day with hope and positivity, Women are busy proving themself no less than men. In this Women’s day, let us witness the saga of women who dare to fight and win.

“Behind every successful man there is a woman”. Not only in the case of a man but this saying stands for the functioning of the whole world. She is said to be the ultimate strength and support behind the success of an individual. There is a lot of differentiation and discrimination in the name of gender as males and females. Nevertheless this difference do exist in nature from time immemorial.

Unlike the past decades, women are now extremely bold and fierce. Modern women are not letting go of any chances to fight and win.

There were times, women were tortured yet they were hesitated to fight against the violence. Its not like they were weak or poor but they were forced to be conservative for their dignity. They were said to not speak against any crime, they were said to hide themselves from men.

The sequence for good is now changed. Women are fighting for themselves. They have started believing their worth, realizing their strength. Now we are living in a world where women are standing on their own.

If we look at some of the recent incidents, we will see women are finally fighting against violence, levelling up in any male dominated field, winning at last.

As a conclusion we can say a woman is no less than a man. She is supreme and strong in every thorns of life.