Russia-Ukraine War: Key Developments (March 8, 2022)
The offensive is continued but at a significantly slower pace on Tuesday, Ukraine's armed forces said.
Russia's invasion in Ukraine is day by day gaining fuel as the military trying hard to make Ukraine bend totally.
Here are the latest updates from Russia Ukraine Conflict
- Russia in a statement warned that oil prices could surge to $300 a barrel and it might close the main gas pipeline to Germany if the West stops importing oil over the invasion of Ukraine.
- Shell has decided to phase out all purchases of Russian oil and gas, with an immediate halt to crude deals on the short-term market.
- Ukrainian forces have killed Russian Major General Vitaly Gerasimov near Kharkiv, the second Russian senior commander to die in the invasion, as per Russian reports.
- Ukraine says its military have killed more than 11,000 Russian troops. Russia has confirmed about 500 losses. Neither side has disclosed Ukrainian casualties, as per data.
- The World Bank approved $723 million in loans and grants for Ukraine. U.S. congressional negotiators announced to provide Ukraine billions of dollars in emergency aid.
- Russia’s Foreign Ministry says Russia and United States should return to principle of peaceful co-existence like during the Cold War, as reported by IXFA.
- A Russian air strike on a bread factory in northern Ukraine killed at least 22 civilians, as reported by Ukraine officials.
- ‘No war’ protests in Russia Police hold up 5,020 people at Russia-wide protests against the invasion of Ukraine, according to an independent monitoring group.
- Russia understands North Korea’s decision to renew frequent missile launches.
- Ukraine regional governor says Ukraine has taken back a settlement in Mykolayiv area from Russian forces.
- Russia’s growing reliance on longer-range strikes on Ukrainian targets is increasing the number of civilian casualties and damage to civilian infrastructure, the Pentagon said.
- More than 2 million (20 lakh) people left Ukraine since the Russian invasion began, a statement by UN said.
- Evacuation of civilians from Ukrainian city of Sumy is under way, Ukrainian Presidential official reported.
