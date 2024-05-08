TNI Morning News Headlines – May 08, 2024

➡️Defense Minister Rajnath Singh to visit Odisha today; he will address public gatherings in Bhawanipatna and Rayagada.
➡️DRDO to collaborate with IIT Bhubaneswar for AI-driven surveillance.
➡️Plus 2 girl student drugged and gang raped in Berhampur: 8 detained.
➡️Koraput district recorded highest rainfall of 24 mm while Malkangiri recorded the highest maximum temperature of 39.3 degrees in the past 24 years: IMD.
➡️Puri Srimandir to remain out of bounds for devotees for 6 hours, 6 PM to 12 AM, for Banakalagi rituals.
➡️Elections 2024: BJD is yet to release its manifesto.
➡️An earthquake of magnitude 3.1 on Richter Scale hit Lower Subansiri, Arunachal Pradesh at 4:55 am today: National Center for Seismology.
➡️PM Modi to file nomination from Varanasi on May 14, hold mega roadshow on May 13.
➡️Air India Express faced major disruption in services as 78 flights were cancelled and many were delayed after cabin crew called in mass ‘sick leave’ to mark their protest.
➡️Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Phase 3 Voting Updates: Polling peaceful; 61.45% turnout by 8 PM.
➡️Delhi High Court grants more time to ED, CBI to file replies to AAP leader Manish Sisodia’s pleas seeking bail in excise policy scam cases.
➡️81.71% voter turnout recorded in 4 Lok Sabha seats in Assam.
➡️Sensex declines 363.09 points to 73,148.76 in early trade; Nifty drops 116.9 points to 22,185.60.
