3 Sunstroke Deaths in Odisha so far: Director of Public Health

TNI Bureau: Only three people have died due to sunstroke in Odisha this year so far, informed Director of Public Health Dr. Vijay Mohapatra.

While updating about the data pertaining to sunstroke, Mohapatra said one each people have died in Dhenkanal, Balasore and Mayurbhanj districts.

A total of 786 cases of sunstroke have been reported in the state this year, Mohapatra said adding that investigation into 17 alleged sunstroke death case is underway.

It is to be noted here that Odisha was reeling under intense heatwave condition for around two months now with mercury rising upto the 46 degree Celsius mark. However, due to the nor’wester rain, the temperature across the State dropped to below 40 degree Celsius yesterday for the first time after March 30. On March 30, the mercury had crossed 40 degrees for the first time in 2024.

Meanwhile, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted rainfall activity across Odisha for the next four days.