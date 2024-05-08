Odisha has become Breeding Ground for “Corruption”: BJP

TNI Bureau: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has targeted ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD) in Odisha alleging that the State has become breeding ground for “corrupters” under Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik’s rule.

Addressing a media conference at the party’s headquarters in Bhubaneswar, party’s chief spokesperson Sajjan Sharma said, “The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) is running government in Odisha for 25 years but they are unable to account for what they has done in 5 years? “They have not prepared any manifesto or roadmap of what they want to do in the coming days.”

Sharma alleged that BJD is only making false allegations against the opposition. The one in whose name votes are being sought is not running the government. Another person is running the government. The leaders of BJD are not campaigning but a Gumasta is campaigning. His followers are saying lies only and BJD has created a factory of lies.

“What is the status of the OTM Industry Biju Patnaik had set up, where did the Kalinga Iron Factory, Bhaskar Textile Company, Barang Glass Factory, Baliapal and Sundergarh Cotton industries go? Who closed them all and what steps Naveen has taken to reopen them,” Sharma questioned.

“Forget about opening any new industry in the 25-year-old Naveen government, they could not even revive or maintain the industries which are already there. The BJD leaders are repeatedly misleading the people of Odisha by telling lies,” he claimed.

The saffron leader alleged that BJD knows well how to promote the Centre’s plan in its own name. In the past, the people of Odisha voted for him (Naveen Patnaik) with reverence and respect. Now the matter has changed, the emotions of the people of Odisha have changed, which the followers of BJD can’t accept.

“Some individuals who are classified as criminals are benefiting from the BJD government. Can Naveen say in which department PC is not being taken. Naveen has adopted the principle of “I am eating, you eat, if caught, go to jail”. Odisha has become a breeding ground for corruption under Naveen’s rule,” he alleged adding that the BJD leaders are confused who is their leader? Those whom the people made leaders are not in the stage. But they will a befitting reply in the election and this government must be changed and BJP government will be formed on June 10.

“Dharmendra Pradhan is the only cabinet minister who has faced each and every problem of Odisha for the last 10 years and has come up with a solution. Due to which the financial capacity of Odisha government has increased and Odias have been placed in several national institutes,” Sharma said.

“Under the leadership of Modi, the Odias have progressed globally. Therefore, the people of Odisha have already taken a firm decision that they will give the responsibility of government to the BJP,” he added.