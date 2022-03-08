Sruti Mohapatra from Odisha conferred with Nari Shakti Puraskar on Womens Day

Insight Bureau: The President of India, Ram Nath Kovind conferred the ‘Nari Shakti Puraskar’ – 2020 and 2021 on the International Women’s Day today.

As many as 29 outstanding personalities including Odisha’s Sruti Mohapatra conferred with the prestigious Nari Shakti Puraskar for the years 2020 and 2021.

Sruti was conferred with the award for the year 2021 for spreading awareness regarding rights of divyangs.

She established Swabhiman, the State Disability Information and Resources Centre in Bhubaneswar, which works towards empowering differently-abled people in the State.

It is pertinent to mention here that the award ceremony could not be held in 2020 and 2021 due to COVID-19 pandemic.