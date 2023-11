The News Insight conducted a poll in its WhatsApp Group – When is 5T Chairman VK Pandian expected to officially join BJD?

Out of 31 respondents, 22 persons have given in favour of the opinion that 5T Chairman VK Pandian is expected to officially join BJD on BJD Foundation Day on December 26 while 5 people voted saying that VK Pandian will join BJD on the auspicious day of Kartika Purnima on November 27, while 4 people are not sure about his date of joining BJD.