The News Insight conducted a poll in its WhatsApp Group – Who will win the Battle of Bhubaneswar Lok Sabha?

Out of 68 respondents, 48 persons have given in favour of the opinion that Bharatiya Janata Party MP from Odisha, Aparajita Sarangi will win the battle of Bhubaneswar Lok Sabha while 20 people voted saying that Congress MLA Suresh Routray’s son Manmath Routray who recently joined the ruling BJD in Odisha, will win the prestigious seat.