TNI Morning News Headlines – November 17, 2023

➡️ Promoting Chess in Odisha, the State Government hosted a grand felicitation ceremony for Grand Masters in India at the Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar.
➡️ ASI will commence repair work at Natamandap of Jagannath temple at Puri today.
➡️ Light to moderate rain is very likely to occur at a few places over Odisha districts during next 24 hours.
➡️ Deep Depression intensifies into cyclone Midhili over Northwest Bay of Bengal: IMD.
➡️ Efforts are underway on the fifth day to rescue 40 trapped workers in Uttarkashi tunnel collapse site.
➡️ Superstar Madhuri Dixit is likely to join BJP. As per report she is likely to contest from North West Mumbai Loksabha seat in 2024 Loksabha election.
➡️ Polling begins, 2,533 in fray for 230 seats in Madhya Pradesh.
➡️ Assembly Elections: Madhya Pradesh records 11.19% polling, Chhattisgarh logs 5.71% till 9:30 am, says Election Commission of India.
➡️ President Droupadi Murmu presents a new Standard of Bodyguard and renewed Regimental Standard to the President’s Bodyguard.
➡️ PM Narendra Modi likely to attend #CC World Cup Final in Ahmedabad. Australian PM Anthony Albanese has been invited for the 2023 World Cup Final.
➡️ Encounter breaks out between security forces and terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam.
➡️ Sensex declines 342.74 points to 65,639.74 in early trade; Nifty falls 97.75 points to 19,667.45.
➡️ Rupee slips 2 paise to 83.25 against US dollar in early trade.
➡️ Piyush Goyal meets US President Joe Biden at APEC welcome reception.
➡️ The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) conquers western Gaza Strip: Israel Defence Minister.
