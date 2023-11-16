BJP opposes Odisha Govt’s decision to sell Tribal Land to Non-Tribals 

TNI Bureau: The state unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has vehemently protested the decision of the Odisha government to allow the tribals to sell their lands to the non-tribals.

Addressing a media conference, MLA and President of BJP ST Morcha Nityananda Gond claimed that the decision of the State government is a conspiracy to handover the tribal people’s land to the businessmen, land mafias and contractors.

Neither any of the tribal organization approached the State government to change the rule nor any discussion was ever held at the State Assembly, then under whose pressure the decision has been taken, he questioned.

He further said that the tribals will lose their land if this law is implemented and if they lose their land, they will lose their livelihood as well.

Gond appealed the Odisha government to withdraw its “anti-tribal decision”, or else the saffron party will hit the street with all the tribal outfits of the state in coming days.