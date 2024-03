The News Insight conducted a poll in its WhatsApp Group – Will you be Happy if there is no Alliance between BJD & BJP in Odisha?

Out of 44 respondents, 33 persons have given in favour of the opinion that they will be happy if there is no Alliance between BJD & BJP in Odisha while 11 people voted saying that they will be happy if there is alliance between the ruling party & saffron party in Odisha.