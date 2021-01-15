‘Tandav’ Web Series draws mixed reactions

‘Tandav’ on OTT Platform! Bollywood filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar, who is famous for hit movies like Ek Tha Tiger(2012), Sultan(2016), Bharat(2019) and many more, has now debuted on OTT platforms with his much-awaited web series ‘Tandav’. The 9 episode series features prominent Bollywood stars like Saif Ali Khan, Dimple Kapadia, Mohd. Zeeshan Ayub, Sunil Grover, Anup Soni, etc.

Tandav Storyline





Samar Pratap Singh( Saif Ali Khan) is portrayed as the son of the ‘prime minister of India’ (Tigmanshu Dhulia). The story begins with the PM making an exit from politics and leaving his seat empty for his successor. That’s when his son Samar Pratap Singh is introduced to the story. The director has emphasized the dark side of politics behind the doors in this series.

Tandav Reactions on Twitter



The web series made a premiere today on the OTT platform Amazon Prime. Within the initial hours of the release, The people took to social media giants Twitter to share their opinions on the web series using #Tandav. The web series also invited a lot of criticism and controversy as Zeeshan Ayub, a muslim actor posed as Lord Shiva in this series. Hashtag became popular and is currently trending on Twitter.



We have clubbed the best tweets that will make you laugh. Look at them!

Tandav is a great expose on @Uppolice . That’s for those who think UP police still needs to be exposed! — Rohini Singh (@rohini_sgh) January 14, 2021

Me after watching first few episodes of #Tandav : pic.twitter.com/AAdvWlaK6u — Ctrl C + Ctrl Memes (@Ctrlmemes_) January 14, 2021