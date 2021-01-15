Best CM Naveen, declares ABP News-C Voter Survey

TNI Bureau: The ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD) in Odisha celebrated the ABP News – CVoter Survey that projected Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik as the No. 1 CM (Best CM) in the country in its #DeshKaMood poll.

While Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik emerged No. 1 in the survey, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal got the 2nd spot. Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy secured the 3rd spot.

Other CMs in the Top Ten list are – 4. Pinarayi Vijayan (Kerala CM), 5. Uddhav Thackeray (Maharashtra CM), 6. Bhupesh Baghel (Chhattisgarh CM), 7. Mamata Banerjee (West Bengal CM), 8. Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Madhya Pradesh CM), 9. Pramod Sawant (Goa) and 10. Vijay Rupani (Gujarat CM).

Interestingly, the same survey gave a big thumbs up to PM Narendra Modi in Odisha. When it comes to approval ratings, PM Modi got highest support from Odisha at 91%. He got the lowest ratings in Punjab – 64%.

