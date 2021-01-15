Nidhi Razdan REVEALS “Phishing Attack” story

Former NDTV journalist, Nidhi Razdan, took to Twitter to reveal her encounter with “phishing attack”. She revealed that she had quit NDTV last year, and took the offer to be a professor at Harvard University. However, what came next has horrified her.

Nidhi Razdan Unveils Her “Phishing Attack” Experience



Razdan took to Twitter to share her horrific experience. While preparing for her new job, she got the information that due to pandemic the classes were to begin in January, 2021. They were previously to take place in September 2020 instead.

It was soon that she happened to notice the “administrative anomalies”.



“At first, I had dismissed these anomalies as being reflective of the new normal being dictated by the pandemic., but recently the representations being made to me were of an even more disquieting nature. As a result, I reached out to senior authorities at Harvard University for clarity. Upon their request, I shared some of the correspondence that I believed I had received from the University,” Razdan stated.

In the tweet, Nidhi Razdan also mentioned that after hearing from the University, she realised she has been “the victim of a sophisticated and coordinated phishing attack”.

She also stated, “I did not, in fact, receive an offer by Harvard University to join their faculty as an Associate Professor of Journalism. The perpetrators of this attack used clever forgeries and misrepresentations to obtain access to my personal data and communications and may have also gained access to my devices and my email/social media accounts.”

I have been the victim of a very serious phishing attack. I’m putting this statement out to set the record straight about what I’ve been through. I will not be addressing this issue any further on social media. pic.twitter.com/bttnnlLjuh — Nidhi Razdan (@Nidhi) January 15, 2021

She has already lodged a complaint and hopes that immediate action will be taken to recognise and prosecute those behind this. After this horrific experience, Nidhi has announced a temporary break from Social Media.

